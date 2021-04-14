Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 849 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.96.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at $45,883,022.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,164.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $285.23. The company had a trading volume of 38,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,749. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.20. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $165.71 and a 12-month high of $288.10. The company has a market cap of $181.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

