Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,373 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 13,083% compared to the average daily volume of 18 put options.

In related news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $84,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at $801,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $1,400,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 48,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 37,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. DXP Enterprises has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $580.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 2.80.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $232.69 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

