Traders Purchase Large Volume of Compass Diversified Call Options (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,492 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,700% compared to the typical daily volume of 89 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 26,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $634,343.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $458,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,241 shares of company stock worth $2,036,711. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

CODI stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.50. 3,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,728. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $25.43.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.45 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Compass Diversified currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

