Traders Purchase Large Volume of Discovery Call Options (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 43,987 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,761% compared to the average daily volume of 2,364 call options.

Shares of DISCK traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.43. 691,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,120,650. Discovery has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 74.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Discovery by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

