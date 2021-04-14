TransAtlantic Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TACI) Short Interest Update

TransAtlantic Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TACI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TransAtlantic Capital stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. TransAtlantic Capital has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.

Transatlantic Capital Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify opportunities in commercial properties in the retail, office, and industrial sectors throughout the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as ACRO Inc and changed its name to Transatlantic Capital Inc in May 2014.

