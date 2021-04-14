Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Update

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the March 15th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Travis Perkins stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPRKY shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Travis Perkins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

