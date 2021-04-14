Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Tricida stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00. Tricida has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $32.99.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tricida will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tricida news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 16,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $123,339.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,298.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,690 shares of company stock valued at $217,139 in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tricida by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tricida by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tricida by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

