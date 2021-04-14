Trilogy Capital Inc. Invests $213,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.77. 32,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,521,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.