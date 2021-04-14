Trilogy Capital Inc. Invests $255,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,001 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.12.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $3.18 on Wednesday, hitting $256.45. 285,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,155,289. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.35. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

