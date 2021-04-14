TriState Capital (TSC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

TriState Capital (NASDAQ: TSC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/13/2021 – TriState Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – TriState Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – TriState Capital was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/31/2021 – TriState Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/30/2021 – TriState Capital was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/15/2021 – TriState Capital had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

3/12/2021 – TriState Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. "

3/9/2021 – TriState Capital was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/13/2021 – TriState Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

TSC opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $770.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.10.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 5.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in TriState Capital by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in TriState Capital by 37.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 127,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 34,666 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TriState Capital by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

