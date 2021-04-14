TrueFi (TRU) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000698 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $61.69 million and $7.39 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00057868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00018601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00088393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.78 or 0.00629442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00032615 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00036426 BTC.

About TrueFi

TRU is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.