Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,236 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth $50,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 196.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,149 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth $461,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 46.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares during the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOKF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $88.31 on Wednesday. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average of $74.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $494.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.87 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.