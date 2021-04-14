Truist Financial Corp Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

PFG stock opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $63.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.91.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

