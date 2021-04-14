Truist Financial Corp Has $2.08 Million Stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUMG. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUMG stock opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

