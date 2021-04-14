Truist Financial Corp Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in News by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,704,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,577,000 after acquiring an additional 348,892 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,005,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,122,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in News by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,414,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,411,000 after acquiring an additional 484,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NWSA shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NWSA stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

