Truist Financial Corp Purchases 54,969 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 528.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,969 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at $733,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $186.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

