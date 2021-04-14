Truist Financial Corp Purchases 8,048 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,130 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TD opened at $66.32 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $67.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average of $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

