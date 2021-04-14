Truist Financial Corp Sells 20,173 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,173 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Antero Midstream worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $1,949,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 93,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 53,648 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,842,000 after buying an additional 498,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

NYSE AM opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $203.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.