Truist Securiti Comments on Constellation Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Constellation Brands in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.26 EPS.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

NYSE STZ opened at $226.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.62 and its 200-day moving average is $211.38. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $151.25 and a 12-month high of $242.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.