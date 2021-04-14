Truist Securiti Weighs in on Trex Company, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Trex in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.53.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $101.49 on Wednesday. Trex has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 70.24 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.55.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,197,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,202,000 after acquiring an additional 105,744 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Trex by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,091,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,560,000 after buying an additional 298,570 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Trex by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,164,000 after purchasing an additional 756,914 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,032,000 after buying an additional 38,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

