TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in TTEC by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in TTEC by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TTEC during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $109.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $570.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 45.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTEC. Cowen lowered shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

