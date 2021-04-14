TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 383.7% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TUIFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded TUI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TUI in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUIFY opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. TUI has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.01.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $558.29 million during the quarter. TUI had a negative net margin of 40.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TUI will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

