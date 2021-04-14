Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) PT Raised to $19.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $22.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $18.56 on Monday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.12.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,364,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $11,673,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $2,383,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,388,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $902,000.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

