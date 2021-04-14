Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

TUYA opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. Tuya has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $27.65.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

