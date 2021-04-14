Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Reduces Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lowered its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,103,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,760 shares during the quarter. Bill.com makes up about 3.5% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned approximately 1.34% of Bill.com worth $160,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $677,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after buying an additional 51,574 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,327.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 98,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

In other news, Director Rory O’driscoll sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $873,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.99, for a total value of $313,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $313,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,495 shares of company stock worth $26,909,941. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $161.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,488. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

