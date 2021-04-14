U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 2.7% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.28.

Shares of USB stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $57.66. The stock had a trading volume of 140,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,854,618. The stock has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.39.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.