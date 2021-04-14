U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on USPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $553,800.00. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $1,246,748. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $104.63 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.66.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million. Analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.