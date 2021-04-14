UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,842 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90,428 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $17,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $941,106,000 after buying an additional 4,925,214 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 343.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,083,805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $95,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,352 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 807.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,752,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $54,473,000 after buying an additional 1,559,641 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $47,956,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $42,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPR. Citigroup upped their target price on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.