UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 21,761 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $20,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in argenx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in argenx by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.65.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $268.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.26. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $382.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.87 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). Equities analysts expect that argenx SE will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

