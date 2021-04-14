UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,932,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,610 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $18,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

