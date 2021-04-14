UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 479,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,318 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.17% of Nuance Communications worth $21,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 7.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 380.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 482,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $6,372,108.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.07. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 522.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NUAN shares. Craig Hallum lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush lowered Nuance Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

