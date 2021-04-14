UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 17,430 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 274,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $15,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Astec Industries by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASTE. TheStreet raised Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti raised their price target on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

ASTE opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 129.31 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $79.62.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

In other Astec Industries news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

