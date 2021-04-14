UBS Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $142.00 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $142.00 price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

