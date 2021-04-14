UBS Group Raises Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $105.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $93.16 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $97.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day moving average of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 424.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 47,709 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after buying an additional 22,551 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

