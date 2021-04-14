UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

MT stock opened at $28.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 233,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the period. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

