UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Danske downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

ALFVY stock opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

