Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Cowen from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

UCTT opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $369.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.40 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 127.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.