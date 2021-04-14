Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,575 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Unilever by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

UL stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.67. The stock had a trading volume of 58,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,473. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $149.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

