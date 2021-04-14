Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,727 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 2.2% of Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $511.97. The stock had a trading volume of 67,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,167. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.33. The company has a market capitalization of $244.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.21 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

