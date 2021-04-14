Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC Sells 6,495 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.93. 245,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,238,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.87.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

