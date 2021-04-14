Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.1% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.46.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.72. 32,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,469. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.87. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $141.22 and a 12-month high of $225.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

