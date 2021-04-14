United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the March 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UMLGF opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. United Malt Group has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

Get United Malt Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UMLGF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Malt Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Malt Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

About United Malt Group

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for United Malt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Malt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.