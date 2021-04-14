United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,137,000 after acquiring an additional 119,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.43. 63,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.85 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Credit Suisse Group set a $215.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

