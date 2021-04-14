United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $348.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $348.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on URI. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $249.00.

NYSE:URI opened at $325.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $94.80 and a 52-week high of $341.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.02.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

