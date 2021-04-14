USDK (USDK) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 14th. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC on exchanges. USDK has a market cap of $28.66 million and $283.95 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00067689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.20 or 0.00266356 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.04 or 0.00725344 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00024415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,677.04 or 0.99254589 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $531.95 or 0.00842392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

