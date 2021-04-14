UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Gap Up to $7.71

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.71, but opened at $8.05. UWM Holdings Co. Class shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 9,387 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on UWMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 322,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of UWM Holdings Co. Class at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About UWM Holdings Co. Class

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans in 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

