Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. American Money Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,820,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $119.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $120.32.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

