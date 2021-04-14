Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 207 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.45.

NYSE:TMO opened at $484.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $316.36 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.40.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.