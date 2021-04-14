Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $328,000 Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,376,000 after buying an additional 662,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,595,000 after acquiring an additional 406,842 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 320.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 380,640 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $16,483,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 280,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,286,000 after acquiring an additional 215,922 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $70.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.39.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.85.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 109,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $7,032,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,831,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 54,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $3,497,629.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,683,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 892,987 shares of company stock worth $58,204,964. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.