Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.68.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

